News

SCHP's Trooper Bob posts lip sync video

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 12:23 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 12:57 PM EDT

Columbia, SC - South Carolina Highway Patrol's Trooper Bob says people have been asking him about a lip sync video, so he made one.

Police departments all over the country are challenging each other in lip sync battles. Officers say it's a way to build community and relieve stress.

Check out Trooper Bob's tweet for a version of Darius Rucker's "Wagon Wheel".

Click here if you can't see the video in the app.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center