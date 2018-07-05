Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Columbia, SC - South Carolina Highway Patrol's Trooper Bob says people have been asking him about a lip sync video, so he made one.

Police departments all over the country are challenging each other in lip sync battles. Officers say it's a way to build community and relieve stress.

Check out Trooper Bob's tweet for a version of Darius Rucker's "Wagon Wheel".

Click here if you can't see the video in the app.