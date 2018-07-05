SCHP's Trooper Bob posts lip sync video
Columbia, SC - South Carolina Highway Patrol's Trooper Bob says people have been asking him about a lip sync video, so he made one.
Police departments all over the country are challenging each other in lip sync battles. Officers say it's a way to build community and relieve stress.
Check out Trooper Bob's tweet for a version of Darius Rucker's "Wagon Wheel".
Click here if you can't see the video in the app.
Several of you asked for my #lipsyncbattle video..... Here’s some #WagonWheel for ya! @dariusrucker— Trooper Bob (@TrooperBob_SCHP) July 4, 2018
Hope you enjoy and safe travels to everyone. 🙂🚔 pic.twitter.com/Bt4XWPYLnA
Top Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man fights to save veterans wall in Greenville
- Vigil, search planned for woman missing from Blacksburg
- Teen girl dies after falling from waterfall in Transylvania Co.
- Second child dies at hospital after NC car fire