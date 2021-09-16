SC Highway Patrol to host hiring event Tuesday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
south-carolina-highway-patrol_33387428_ver1.0_640_360_1535566710219.jpg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol will host a hiring event for statewide highway patrol officers.

The event will be held at SC Works on Tuesday, Sept. 21. located on East Kennedy Street from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

According to the SCHP, benefits offered for the positions are:

  • 30 days leave/13 paid holidays
  • State health/dental insurance
  • SC police officer retirement
  • Competitive pay and fringe benefits
  • No age cap for candidates

Candidates attending the event should create or update their accounts here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store