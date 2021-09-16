SC Highway Patrol to host hiring event Tuesday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol will host a hiring event for statewide highway patrol officers.
The event will be held at SC Works on Tuesday, Sept. 21. located on East Kennedy Street from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
According to the SCHP, benefits offered for the positions are:
- 30 days leave/13 paid holidays
- State health/dental insurance
- SC police officer retirement
- Competitive pay and fringe benefits
- No age cap for candidates
Candidates attending the event should create or update their accounts here.