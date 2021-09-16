SC Highway Patrol to host hiring event Tuesday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol will host a hiring event for statewide highway patrol officers.

The event will be held at SC Works on Tuesday, Sept. 21. located on East Kennedy Street from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

According to the SCHP, benefits offered for the positions are:

30 days leave/13 paid holidays

State health/dental insurance

SC police officer retirement

Competitive pay and fringe benefits

No age cap for candidates

Candidates attending the event should create or update their accounts here.