SC horse sexually abused, report says

News

by: Renetta DuBose, WJBF, WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
police lights generic big crime scene_378910

AIKEN, SC (WJBF/WSPA) – Deputies in Aiken County are investigating the reported sexual abuse of a horse.

An incident report said an officer went to a home on Willow Run Road in Aiken Friday for a burglary.

The victim told that officer that she went to feed her horses when she noticed the female horse had a green rope tied around her front and back legs.

She said the horse was unable to walk because of being restrained. She also stated the horse raised her tail and was squatting in an uncomfortable manner.

Dr. Breanne Marsaman, a veterinarian, examined that horse and concluded that there was debris and irritation in the uterus of the horse and vaginal bruising and 6 to 8 inches of irritation.

The vet took samples for additional testing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store