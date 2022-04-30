COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House has approved a bill that require doctors to tell women who seek medication to have an abortion that there is an unproven way to reverse the procedure.

The 71-29 vote Wednesday sent the bill to the Senate, where its ultimate fate is unclear. There is just six legislative days left in the 2022 General Assembly’s regular session.

Chemical abortions require two drugs and the bill would have doctors say research has shown a pregnancy can be saved after the first pill is taken.

But several OB-GYNs testified during a subcommittee hearing there is no clinical proof the procedure can be reversed and attempts could endanger the life of the woman.