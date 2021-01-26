SC House approves taking more bids to sell Santee Cooper

FILE – This April 9, 2012 file photo shows construction well underway for new nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Jenkinsville, S.C. Lawmakers have again started debating the future of Santee Cooper, which was a minority partner in the failed project, even before the 2021 General Assembly session began. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House has agreed to reopen bids for a private company to buy state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

House lawmakers also voted to replace the entire board that runs the electric company.

The House voted Tuesday in favor of the latest bill to either overhaul or sell the agency.

The effort has been slow to make it to the finish line because of lawmakers who don’t think the state can get a good enough deal and others loyal to an agency formed in the Great Depression to get power to rural areas.

The bill now moves on to the Senate, where all those difficulties are even more amplified.