SC House gives final approval for abortion ban bill, set to become law later today

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — A bill that would ban most abortions in South Carolina is set to become law.

The House voted 74-39 to give the Fetal Heartbeat Bill (S.1) third reading Thursday morning.

Once signed into law, it would ban most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. Most doctors said this is around 6 or 8 weeks into a pregnancy.

There are exceptions for rape, incest, the health of the mother and fetal anomalies.

Governor Henry McMaster will be signing the bill Thursday afternoon and it will go into

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Greenville Women’s Clinic said they will file a federal lawsuit Thursday that seeks to block the ban.

