SC House OKs extra money for roads, teachers and tax relief

by: JEFFREY COLLINS

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — The South Carolina House has passed the state’s $10 billion budget, putting additional money into teacher salaries, roads, safety at state prisons and tax relief and rebates.

The House finished work on the spending plan Wednesday, a day earlier than usual. The speed was especially surprising because lawmakers had an additional $1.8 billion to spend over the past year’s budget. The spending plan does not include an across-the-board raise for state employees. Instead, agency leaders will decide how to dole out $42 million for extra pay.

The House plan puts $100 million into rural roads, gives each teacher a $3,000 raise, allots $100 million for state prison safety and sets aside $248 million for tax relief and rebates.

