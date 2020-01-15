SC Hunters for the Hungry look for volunteers, funding for statewide expansion

(WSPA) – The nonprofit South Carolina Hunters for the Hungry, SCHFH, aimed to tackle hunger of 679,990 South Carolina residents, data from Feed America.

But this goal is not without it challenges said SC Hunters for the Hungry Board Member Tim Sorrells.

“We’re looking for manpower and resources. We have the ability to go get a lot of venison from processors and hunters across the state. But, we also need to have the funds to be able to go to those processors and say we can help you with this processing costs,” Sorrels said.

As mentioned, by 7News in a previous story on South Carolina Hunters for the Hungry, the nonprofit gives funds to processing plants to help off set the costs and allows the companies to donate meat to the 501c3.

Additionally, this allows the plants to write off donations on their taxes.

“We need monetary donations to help us along this process, and to help us expand. That’s what we’re looking for the most,” Sorrells said. “Volunteers, sure we need all the volunteers we can get.”

The nonprofit’s goal to connect hunters and deer processing plants, in every South Carolina county, with food banks and pantries, can’t be done with the current volunteer staff and little budget.

SCHFH only has 20 to 25 daily volunteers and the freezers’ pounds of venison don’t sit long.

“Greenville County and we serve about 10 or 12 agencies over there. So, I’m giving them two-four hundred pounds at a time. They’re feeding anywhere from 75 to 80 people on a weekly basis,” Sorrells said.

The need for more volunteers and funds is evident in the some of the counties SCHFH currently serves.

Spartanburgs’ Miracle Hill Rescue Mission Director Calvin Vinson said they serve, on average, 300 meals a day.

“We have 96 people that stay here and the challenge is that we feed them three times a day,” Vinson said.

Vinson has been working with Miracle Hill for 16 years. He said the South Carolina Hunters for the Hungry used to deliver venison to the mission for a time.

Unfortunately, it’s been almost a year since the last SCHFH delivery, Vinson said he understands the situation and is upbeat about it.

“We just believe the Lord is always going to provide. If that organization can’t, another will. But we’re grateful that we might get our old partner back,” Vinson said.

South Carolina Hunters for the Hungry Food Room Director, Jim Thompson, said the goal of expansion, and restarting delivery relationships with organizations, can be done if mindsets change.

“I can’t think of another thing I’d like to do, because it’s helping other people and that’s our purpose in life,” Thompson said.

Currently, SCHFH has food bank and pantry deliveries to Spartanburg, Greenville, York, Union, Cherokee and Laurens counties.

Sorrells explained that state’s hunger can be fed through the plentiful deer population, the organization just needs the support.

“We’ve got a good common sense approach,” Sorrells said.

To find out how you can help the South Carolina Hunters for the Hungry with any kind of donation, click here.