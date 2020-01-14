SC Hunters for the Hungry works to donate venison statewide

PACOLET, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Hunters for the Hungry hosts a food pantry twice a month, in addition to donating venison to food pantries and banks across the Upstate.

The nonprofit has an armory filled with food and supplies to help those in need in the Pacolet area.

Families who qualify for food assistance come to the armory on the second or fourth Thursday of each month, between 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Volunteers stuff vehicles of more than 150 families with necessary supplies.

The Porter family, Rhonda and Betty Porter, said they’re grateful for this help.

“This is a blessing that they’re doing. It’s good for senior citizens like myself. They help out, because most of us do just get monthly checks and you have to struggle some times,” Betty Porter said.

Betty is Rhonda Porter’s mother. The pair have been coming to the armory for a time and agreed the South Carolina Hunters for the Hungry are truly a blessing.

Rhonda Porter, a single parent, said these supplies allow her to give as well.

“They give you, not one of two items. You might get four or five of the same thing. So, what I don’t use, you know, I give to somebody else in need,” Rhonda Porter said.

In addition to food giveaways, the armory houses two giant freezers with pounds upon pounds of venison.

Deer meat of all kinds: jerky, sausage links, ground, roasts and various other cuts are frozen and ready distribution to food banks and pantries across the Upstate.

Board member Tim Sorrells said one deer could give provide up to 200 meals for the hungry.

Since 1 in 7 South Carolinian struggles with hunger, the nonprofit is working with the Department of Natural Resources to donate deer meat to all 46 SC counties.

The organization takes meat donations from hunters and some deer processing plants, by paying off some of the processing fees.

In 2018, South Carolina Hunters for the Hungry distributed more than 70,000 lbs of venison.

But Sorrells said with more donations they could easily distribute 300,000 pounds of venison a year.

“You can’t ever do enough. There’s plenty of need. There’s plenty of resources,” Sorrells said. “So, it all we’re trying to do is take a common sense approach and try to help those folks.”

To learn more about how you can help with donations, or get more information on South Carolina Hunters for the Hungry, click here.