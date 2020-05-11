Live Now
SC inmates send handmade cards, gifts to nursing homes

by: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Inmates in South Carolina prisons made 2,000 cards and gifts for people in nursing homes across the state.

The handmade cards, jewelry, knitted caps and footies, stuffed animals, bookmarks, blankets and other items were delivered Thursday to nursing homes across the state, the Corrections Department said.

Nursing homes have been closed to visitors for almost two months because of the coronavirus.

“For many of our residents in the facilities, these cards and special items may be the only things they receive during this pandemic,” South Carolina Department of Aging Director Connie Munn said.

Hundreds of inmates participated in what was called “Operation Spread the Joy,” and some of them mentioned how much it meant to them to get a card or a small gift, Corrections Department Director Bryan Stirling said.

“The offenders embraced this project and showed real creativity in making these cards and other items,” Stirling said. “We hope these gifts brighten spirits of the nursing home residents during this lonely time.”

