SC judge says mother can sue store that sold guns used in Upstate serial killings

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The mother of a man murdered by serial killer Todd Kohlhepp is suing the man who purchased guns for Kohlhepp and the store that sold the firearms.

This week, a South Carolina judge told Cindy Coxie can use that store.

Coxie is the mother of Johnny Coxie, one of seven people Kohlhepp admitted to murdering.

She claims the store broke federal gun sale laws by selling Dustan Lawson five weapons in a ten-month period.

Lawson pleaded guilty to 36 federal charges, many involving guns, more than a year ago.

The lawsuit said Lawson’s choice of weapons, use of cash, and nervous behavior all should have been red flags. Records show Lawson would later sell those guns to Kohlepp.

The business, Academy Sports, asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

A judge heard their motion to dismiss the suit on the grounds that the retailer was protected under a Federal Law that gives the gun industry immunity from lawsuits known as PACAA, but a judge struck that down this week.

