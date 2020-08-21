SC lawmaker pushing for hazard pay for state employees

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- State agencies have continued to operate during the pandemic so that essential services are still available. But there are concerns that employees who are on the front lines, are not being compensated fairly for working in hazardous environments.

Charleston County lawmaker Representative Wendell Gilliard says he’s planning to take legislative action to make sure state employees in South Carolina receive hazard pay.

Many companies and businesses are already providing hazard pay for their employees, which is additional money for employees currently working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, this bonus is not universal.

Representative Gilliard says state employees are missing out on this type of compensation.

The Charleston County lawmaker is looking to file a hazard pay bill for the 2021 legislative session.

The bill would require the South Carolina to give state employees hazard pay.

“They’re telling us ‘Hey I have no incentive to come back and put my life on the line. I have to hold down 2 to 3 jobs to survive. We’re not making any money in the state of South Carolina.’ Before the pandemic we had a teacher shortage. We have a shortage in a lot of our departments. Teachers just being one of them. So we have to put our money where our efforts and mouth is.”

According to the language in this bill state employees would be paid hazard pay whenever the governor declares a state of emergency.

“A lot of our teachers went back to school 2-3 days ago putting their life in danger and so did the staff. We have to practice what we preach if we value our state employees. It’s been a long time coming. We should and they should be receiving hazardous pay,” Rep. Gilliard continued.

Employees would receive double time pay under the bill, anytime they work under a state of emergency.