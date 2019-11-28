SC lawmaker wants to raise the minimum speed on state highways

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- Traffic is a hassle we’re all familiar with it. And often times it’s caused by a driver not keeping up with the flow of traffic. Well a South Carolina lawmaker is hoping to prevent those buildups.

The speed limits in South Carolina range from 45 mph at the minimum to 70 mph at the maximum. But now a lawmaker wants to increase the minimum speed just a little.

South Carolina highways see thousands of people each day. Each driver going to a different destination at a different pace.

“We’re driving from Elizabeth Town, NC to Decatur, GA,” said Nikita Rhodie, one of those many drivers.

But with so many drivers on the road, hazards, like speeding, are bound to occur. State troopers say drivers can also create hazards by not going fast enough.

“If you’re vehicle doesn’t go faster than 45 miles per hour you’re prohibited from being an on interstate,” explained Master Trooper David Jones.

But Columbia Representative Todd Rutherford proposed an increase to the minimum speed in a bill prefiled in November. The bill would increase the minimum speed to 50mph on a highway with a 70mph speed limit.

Drivers say driving too slow isn’t an offense drivers see often, but highway patrol says it is an offense that could have serious consequences.

Master Trooper Jones continued, “It creates not only congestion, but road rage and also a dangerous environment for the people around them.”

The proposal also includes signage and increased awareness of minimum speeds in the state.