SC lawmakers are one step closer to passing fetal heartbeat bill

COLUMBIA (WSPA)- South Carolina is one step closer to passing a bill that would ban almost all abortions.

The South Carolina House passed the fetal heartbeat bill last session. Tueday, a Senate Medical Affairs Subcommittee started the process for the senate ahead of session resuming in January.

Dozens of people signed up to speak to the group of senators that will be responsible for moving the fetal heartbeat bill forward or putting it on hold.

“This is a time to hear from you it’s not a time to hear from us,” said Senator Shane Martin addressing the crowd.

One speaker after the next was called to the podium. Each person was allowed 3 minutes to speak in favor or against the fetal heartbeat bill.

Opponents of the bill expressed concerns about medical interference and infringing on women’s rights.

“Medicine needed by patients and medical procedures needed by patients belong in the exam room,” Dr. Judith Burgis expressed to the group of senators.

Reverend Jeremy Rutledge added, “My wife would like to be able to choose what happens to her body.”

Proponents of the bill argued moral obligations to protect all life.

“What grows inside the womb is living. It’s a beating heart,” said Alexia Newman in support of the bill.

Representative Josiah Magnuson added, “What it comes back to is that abortion is the killing of people every single day and the government supports it. “

Lawmakers did not make any decision on the bill during this meeting.

The next meeting where lawmakers will discuss the bill among themselves for a vote has not been placed on the schedule yet.

The bill will have to have at least one more meeting at the subcommittee level, then it will move to the full committee before it can make it to the Senate floor next year.