SC lawmakers ask President Trump to say “no” to red flag gun laws

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- Every time there is a mass shooting the debate over gun control and gun laws is reignited. But coming to a solution, whether it’s more background checks or less guns, has been difficult for lawmakers at the national and state level.

After the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, President Donald Trump vowed to strengthen the country’s gun laws., but lawmakers here in South Carolina are asking the president to say “no” to those proposals.

The “red flag” gun laws also known as extreme protection orders allow firearms to be taken away from a person who is considered a threat.

For example, a family member could go before a judge asking for firearms to be removed and access to firearms restricted if a person has been make concerning remarks or actions.

More than a dozen states currently have a similar law at the state level. Most of them passed after the parkland shooting.

But in SC few dozen lawmakers issued a letter to the president asking him to reconsider the proposal.

“It’s another law that law abiding citizens have to succumb to in order to carry out their God given right to bear arms and then it flips the very theory of due process on its head saying you’re guilty until proven innocent,” said Representative Stewart Jones.

The lawmakers in the letter say those “red flag” gun laws violate several amendments like the 2nd, 4th, and 6th amendments.