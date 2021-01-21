WATCH: SC lawmakers meeting to discuss COVID-19 vaccine rollout

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A new SC House Ad-Hoc committee has been formed in response to DHEC’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine and will meet for the first time Thursday morning to discuss how the vaccine is being distributed in SC.

The meeting is in Columbia but will be streamed virtually at 10 a.m. Among the group’s members is Abbeville and Anderson representative for District 7, Jay West.

Many hospitals across the state say they are not getting enough doses to keep up with the demand, according to the Associated Press, and some have even had to cancel appointments.

As of Wednesday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website shows South Carolina has only administered roughly 193,000 of the nearly 440,000 doses distributed to the state.

It also shows that every other state in the U.S. has received more doses than SC per 100,000 people.

Still, SC DHEC’s Interim Public Health Director, Dr. Brannon Traxler, said Wednesday that the state is receiving its fair allocation from the federal government, which is about 63 thousand first doses a week.

She told reporters that the discrepancy was due to a time-lag in tracking reports and because the state decided not to count doses going to long-term care facilities.



“It’s important to understand why our allocations appear lower is because the doses distributed on that vaccine date tracker only includes the doses shipped to states and to the pharmacies,” she explained.

“At this time we anticipate our allocation from the federal government will remain the same for the foreseeable future, but we are hopeful that in the not too distant future they’ll be additional vaccines coming on board and/or increases in the production and allocations,” she also said.

SC DHEC officials said they’re currently working on a new vaccine-only public call center to to make it easier for eligible recipients of the vaccine to set up appointments online.