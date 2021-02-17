SC lawmakers moving forward with abortion ban bill

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina lawmakers are one step closer to banning almost all abortions in the state.

The House voted 79 to 35 to move forward with S.1 also known as the Fetal Heartbeat bill.

Once signed into law, it would ban most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. Most doctors said this is around 6 or 8 weeks into a pregnancy.

There are exceptions for rape, incest, the health of the mother and fetal anomalies.

The bill passed in the Senate last month.

When deliberations on the bill began on the House floor, nearly all Democrats walked out of the chamber.

UPDATE: House Democrats have walked off the House floor as debate began. @WSPA7 https://t.co/FqFtralJuW pic.twitter.com/qFJ37ruGN0 — Jason Raven (@JasonRaven_) February 17, 2021

They held a press conference voicing their opposition to the legislation.

Some of them returned to the chamber after the press conference as House Republicans spoke on the bill.

No changes were made to the bill on the floor before the bill was given second reading.

#UPDATE After some impressive speed reading from Mr Cromer. Rule 3.9 was rescinded. House members voted 79-35 to give S.1 second reading. It’s essentially passed. The bill gets another procedural vote tomorrow then will be sent to the Governor. @WSPA7 https://t.co/thJhjkmXWz pic.twitter.com/dpUcakFdeN — Jason Raven (@JasonRaven_) February 17, 2021

The House will hold a procedural vote Thursday and then the bill will be sent to the Governor’s desk for his signature. The Governor is expected to sign the bill into law immediately.

Various groups have indicated they will challenge the ban in court once it becomes law.

This is developing story and will be updated.