SC lawmakers override Gov. McMaster’s vetoes

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- Governor Henry McMaster issued several vetoes last month dealing with individual bills and line items in the budget. On Tuesday, South Carolina lawmakers were back at the State House to review the vetoes and determine if the governor’s decision needed to be reversed.

Governor McMaster vetoed 28 line items in the 2019 fiscal budget. Many of the items were vetoed for what McMaster calls “lack of transparency.”

“Every dollar that come into be spent somebody had to earn that dollar. We need to know where that money is going.”

Tuesday afternoon South Carolina lawmakers had the chance to look over those vetoes.

“Many of the vetoes caught us off guard and weren’t explained well. So we struggled to understand why,” said Representative Kirkman Finlay, who serves on the House Ways & Means Committee.

As a result, 25 of the 28 vetoes were overridden including money to get outside expertise on elections in Richland County. The governor fired the entire board in February after issues with November’s election.

“Richland county has struggled with elections since 2012,” added Finlay.

Several bills passed by the General Assembly during the 2019 legislative session were also vetoed by the governor, including a bill to make a disorderly conduct charge eligible for conditional discharge.

Representative Seth Rose filed the bill. “In some instances they can give you community service, drug tests whatever the judge deems it to be and that charge can be expunged off your record.”

The governor’s veto was overridden Tuesday. “Sometimes mistakes happen there doesn’t need to be lifelong ramifications for a low low level offense like this,” Rose continued.

Those vetoes that were overridden will now become law. Lawmakers aren’t expected to return to the state house until session reconvenes in January.

The 2019 fiscal budget goes into effect July 1. The disorderly charge law is now in effect.