SC lawmakers prepare for hurricane season; “key ingredient in preparedness and response”

Hurricane season started June 1st and South Carolina Emergency Management is already putting together state response plans. The agency is also encouraging you to start getting your hurricane plans together. And to make sure the message comes through loud and clear, SCEMD has enlisted the help of SC lawmakers.

Brigadier General Jeff Jones, the state’s Deputy Adjutant General, explained why the agency wants legislators to be involved. “They are the most important ingredient of our response and preparation.”

On Monday, the lawmakers learned more about emergency management and its operations during a special briefing and facility tour.

Several lawmakers from the Midlands, Lowcountry and coast were present. Lawmakers from the Upstate were also in attendance.

Representative Doug Gilliam of Union County said he attended the briefing to find out more about what the agency does.

“In the Upstate we see winter storms.. i-85, 26 coming down from there and it does how they preposition their assets to help when the roads are iced, help people with health issues how to get it clear,” said Rep. Gilliam.

The Q&A session and private tour was an opportunity for legislators to learn how to better prepare their constituents.

Gilliam continued, “It is good to know how our state emergency management division prepares, what their plans are and how they do it.”

“I hope they walk away with understanding of how important they are in supporting the EMD effort and that they understand our role in coordinating here the state’s emergency efforts here,” added Brig. Gen. Jones.

Emergency management offers support and resources for local agencies during natural disasters. The agency is also the hub for public information to be delivered state wide.

According to SCEMD Director Stenson, SC went 9 years without a major disaster, but since 2014 the state has seen one every year.