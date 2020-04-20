SC lawmakers say governor is planning to reopen retail stores and beaches

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A push to get things back to normal in South Carolina. Several state representatives told 7 News the governor is planning to reopen retail stores this week. But not everyone is on board.

Closed signs at the front of a lot of retail stores could soon be turned around. A handful of state representatives in South Carolina told us the governor has a plan to get things reopen soon.

A different way of doing business for downtown Spartanburg shop, Market on Main.

“We had to get really creative which has been really fun,” said Market on Main Owner, Aimee Cheek.

Since customers aren’t allowed inside right now, they’re bringing the products to them using curbside pick-up. But even though they’ve found new ways to make it work, they’re also eager to get things back to normal.

“We’re really excited for downtown to come back and be as vital as it was,” said Market on Main Store Stylist, Stacey Johnson.

And according to a handful of state lawmakers, that could be happening sooner rather than later. State Rep. Stewart Jones told us last week about a letter he sent to the governor, asking for things to open back up claiming the impact on the economy could be worse than the virus.

“I continue to get calls from constituents and many business owners who are just in a terrible situation so we need to get everything open immediately,” said State Rep. Stewart Jones.

And now he told us we’re one step closer to just that.

“Monday, there will be an announcement to start reopening retail and the beaches also,” Jones said.

But not everyone is on board. Christopher Lawter told us he thinks it’s far too soon.

“Until we know that the virus has been contained and it’s safe for people to go out then I feel like stores should remain closed,” said Spartanburg Resident, Christopher Lawter.

Some of these state representatives we talked to said these social distancing guidelines would still be enforced. On the other hand, some retail store owners told 7 News they’re choosing to stay closed until all of this gets cleared up.

State Rep. Josiah Magnuson told us some of those social distancing guidelines would include stores being required to stay within 20% of their fire code occupancy or five customers per thousand square feet.