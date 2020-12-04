SC lawmakers to consider home alcohol deliveries in 2021

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WSPA) — With more South Carolinians turning to grocery delivery services during the pandemic, some lawmakers want to allow people to get beer and wine delivered along with their groceries.

Susan Northam said she has been using Shipt to get her groceries for a few years now. “Now, getting groceries delivered is 10,000 times better because you don’t have to expose yourself to the germs.”

Northam and her husband have been staying home as much as possible due to the pandemic. When they run low on their favorite beverages, they have to make the trip to the grocery store.

She said, “You can get groceries delivered safely. You should be able to get your beer and wine delivered safely too.”

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue home delivery of beer and alcohol is not allowed under state law. Representative Beth Bernstein (D-District 78) said she’s filing a bill in 2021 that would change this.

Rep. Bernstein has tried to pass a measure like this in the past. She said the pandemic shows this could be beneficial for South Carolinians who are relying on grocery delivery services.

She said, “This is a good way to balance public health and support of our local businesses. It’s a win-win for everybody. COVID has shown us these delivery services are really integral.”

Critics of a proposal like this said they are worried about underage customers getting alcohol delivered to them. Rep. Bernstein said this is going to be one of the most strict alcohol delivery bills in the country.

She said, “The delivery companies must have multiple layers of checks and balances to make sure alcohol sales don’t go to anyone under the age of 21.”

According to Bernstein, the delivery person must be over the age of 21 and undergo a background check. They also must check the I-D of the person receiving the delivery and confirm that person is not intoxicated.

Bernstein said she plans on filing this bill in January.

Northam said she hopes this bill is passed next year, “”I think it would be a great thing. Especially my husband — he’d think it would be a great thing.”