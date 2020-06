COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus will hold a news conference this afternoon in regard to the death of George Floyd.

According to the release, Chairman Jerry N. Govan, Jr., and members of the SCLBC will take part in the news conference set for 1 p.m. on the western side of the State House grounds, outside of the Office of the Governor.

SCLBC members are also expected to address needed reform measures in the state government.