SC Legislature passes resolution to let state keep spending

FILE – In this April 8, 2020 file photo, personal bottles of hand sanitizer sit on the desk of each South Carolina House member ahead of a special one-day legislative session in Columbia, S.C. lawmakers had planned to meet for a few hours Wednesday so they wouldn’t have to meet again until at least the summer to avoid the coronavirus. But a breakdown means at least one of the chambers will have to return before July 1 and pass a bill allowing the state to continue operating without a budget or South Carolina will shut down.(AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers have passed a resolution to allow state government to keep spending after the fiscal year ends as lawmakers try to get a handle on the damage to the economy done by the coronavirus.

The House passed a similar resolution on April 8, but the Senate then passed its own proposal.

On Tuesday, they finally agreed, changing some of the requirements put on state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

The proposal also sets aside $175 million in money for emergency COVID-19 spending, including safety for the June 9 primary and contact tracing of new COVID-19 cases.