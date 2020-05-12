SC Legislature passes resolution to let state keep spending

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers have passed a resolution to allow state government to keep spending after the fiscal year ends as lawmakers try to get a handle on the damage to the economy done by the coronavirus.
The House passed a similar resolution on April 8, but the Senate then passed its own proposal.
On Tuesday, they finally agreed, changing some of the requirements put on state-owned utility Santee Cooper.
The proposal also sets aside $175 million in money for emergency COVID-19 spending, including safety for the June 9 primary and contact tracing of new COVID-19 cases.