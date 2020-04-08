SC Lottery to refund some Powerball and Mega Millions tickets purchased amid game changes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The cost of some multi-draw Powerball and Mega Millions tickets will be refunded, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said.

Tickets purchased prior to game changes announced last week will be eligible for a refund.

Going forward, the starting jackpot amounts for Powerball and Mega Millions will no longer begin at $40 million. The starting jackpot amounts and minimum jackpot increases will be announced after each jackpot is won.

Increases in the jackpot from draw to draw will be based on game sales and interest rates.

Since some players purchased tickets before these changes went into effect, the Lottery is offering a one-time refund to those affected.

Powerball players who purchased a multi-draw ticket on or before Thursday, April 2, 2020, are eligible for a refund for drawings held on or after Saturday, April 11, 2020, through the expiration of their multi-draw plays.

Mega Millions players who purchased their multi-draw ticket on or before Friday, April 3, 2020, are eligible for a refund for drawings held on or after April 10, 2020 through the expiration of their plays.

Players seeking a refund should hang on to their original ticket. Powerball and Mega Millions tickets cannot be canceled, meaning tickets eligible for a refund are still valid to win a prize in the drawing for which they were purchased.

To claim a refund, players must attach a copy of their multi-draw ticket as proof of purchase (do not send an original ticket) to a completed Refund Claim Form available at the SC Education Lottery website here and mail to: Multi-Draw Refund, South Carolina Education Lottery, Post Office Box 11949, Columbia, SC 29211.

The deadline for a refund is Thursday, July 30, 2020. Any duplicate copy submitted after a refund has been issued will not be accepted.

Powerball and Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play. The purchase of the PowerPlay or Megaplier option for an additional $1 will not be refunded. As of April 8, 2020, the Powerball jackpot is $190 million (annuitized value) and the Mega Millions jackpot is $136 million (annuitized value).