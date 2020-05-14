SC Lt. Gov. Evette encourages U.S. Census participation

South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette speaks with reporters after the first meeting of accelerateSC, an advisory group about reopening the state economy, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s lieutenant governor is promoting an effort to encourage residents to participate in the U.S. Census this year.

Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette heads up the state’s Complete Count Commission, a collaborative effort of hundreds of governmental officials and community leaders focused on promoting census completion.

In a video released Wednesday, Evette says census participation “shapes the future of programs in South Carolina.”

The 90-second video features cameos from a number of notable South Carolinians.

Officials including U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott and Grammy Award-winning musician Darius Rucker tick off ways census data helps officials determine allocations like local funding for schools and disaster response efforts.