SC Lt. Gov. Evette encourages U.S. Census participation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s lieutenant governor is promoting an effort to encourage residents to participate in the U.S. Census this year.
Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette heads up the state’s Complete Count Commission, a collaborative effort of hundreds of governmental officials and community leaders focused on promoting census completion.
In a video released Wednesday, Evette says census participation “shapes the future of programs in South Carolina.”
The 90-second video features cameos from a number of notable South Carolinians.
Officials including U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott and Grammy Award-winning musician Darius Rucker tick off ways census data helps officials determine allocations like local funding for schools and disaster response efforts.