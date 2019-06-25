SC man accused of multiple child sex crimes in McDowell Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Alphonso Williams

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – A South Carolina man is accused of multiple child sex crimes in McDowell County.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Alphonso Williams, 59, of Georgetown, is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with 8 and 10-year-old girls, who were acquaintances, while visiting McDowell County approximately a year ago.

Williams was charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, as well as one count each of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and statutory rapes of a child by an adult.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store