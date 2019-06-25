SC man accused of multiple child sex crimes in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – A South Carolina man is accused of multiple child sex crimes in McDowell County.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Alphonso Williams, 59, of Georgetown, is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with 8 and 10-year-old girls, who were acquaintances, while visiting McDowell County approximately a year ago.

Williams was charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, as well as one count each of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and statutory rapes of a child by an adult.