SC man charged in connection with armed robbery

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 22-year-old Columbia man was charged with multiple counts following an armed robbery in Oconee County on August 18.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies initially responded to reports of a stolen vehicle and armed robbery on Tollkeepers Place near Seneca. Upon arrival, a victim told deputies Karriem Lushon Agner Jr. came to his home twice questioning about a woman.

During the second visit, the victim told deputies Agner Jr. revealed a firearm and stole the victim’s car keys and iPhone before driving away in the victim’s car.

Deputies were later informed the stolen vehicle and iPhone were recovered in Anderson County and a suspect was in custody.

Agner Jr. was charged with first degree burglary, armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, grand larceny, petit larceny, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime, and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center Wednesday night after being transferred from the Anderson County Detention Center.