SC man gets 22 years for neglect death of stepfather

SALUDA, S.C. (AP) – A man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for beating his stepfather and tying him to his bed all while draining his bank account from $60,000 to 93 cents.

Prosecutors said 53-year-old Donald Chewning pleaded guilty Monday to abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death in Saluda County.

Assistant Solicitor Robby McNair said paramedics found zip ties on 79-year-old James Chewning’s bed and in a trash can and bruises and blood on his face.

McNair said in a statement Donald Chewning admitted putting rags in his stepfather’s mouth and didn’t seek medical care.

Chewning’s lawyer, Matt McGuire, said it was a horribly tragic case and Chewning accepted responsibility for his role.

Court records show Chewning’s wife, Kathy, is awaiting trial on similar charges.

