SC man gets 24 years for robbery as COVID-19 closes court

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who robbed at least three stores at gunpoint and fired at a South Carolina trooper trying to arrest him was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

The federal hearing Friday was held outside a courtroom because of COVID-19. Prosecutors say 30-year-old D’Angelo Coakley was one of four people who robbed a Dollar General Store in Awendaw, a Verizon Store in Summerville, and a Verizon Store in Waxhaw, North Carolina, in 2017.

Two of the other defendants are serving prison time while the fourth is awaiting sentencing. U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy says it is important for justice to continue even during a pandemic.