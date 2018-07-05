SC man killed by firework
CHERAW, SC (WBTW) -- A man died after a firework exploded in his hands and hit him in the chest.
A press release from Cheraw Police Chief Keith Thomas says officers were called to the Dizzy Gillespie apartment complex around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday night for a call that a man had been hit in the upper torso with fireworks.
Officers on scene found a woman performing CPR on the victim. EMS immediately took over and transported the man to McLeod Health Cheraw.
Chief Thomas says the victim, identified as 24-year-old M.C. Gallion III, was holding a cylinder tube in his hands in an attempt to discharge an aerial type firework. The fireworks exploded, hitting Gallion in the chest.
Gallion died at the hospital.
