SC man killed by firework

CHERAW, SC (WBTW) -- A man died after a firework exploded in his hands and hit him in the chest.

A press release from Cheraw Police Chief Keith Thomas says officers were called to the Dizzy Gillespie apartment complex around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday night for a call that a man had been hit in the upper torso with fireworks.

Officers on scene found a woman performing CPR on the victim. EMS immediately took over and transported the man to McLeod Health Cheraw.

Chief Thomas says the victim, identified as 24-year-old M.C. Gallion III, was holding a cylinder tube in his hands in an attempt to discharge an aerial type firework. The fireworks exploded, hitting Gallion in the chest.

Gallion died at the hospital.