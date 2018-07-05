News

SC man killed by firework

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 04:38 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 04:38 PM EDT

CHERAW, SC (WBTW) -- A man died after a firework exploded in his hands and hit him in the chest.

A press release from Cheraw Police Chief Keith Thomas says officers were called to the Dizzy Gillespie apartment complex around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday night for a call that a man had been hit in the upper torso with fireworks.

Officers on scene found a woman performing CPR on the victim. EMS immediately took over and transported the man to McLeod Health Cheraw.

Chief Thomas says the victim, identified as 24-year-old M.C. Gallion III, was holding a cylinder tube in his hands in an attempt to discharge an aerial type firework. The fireworks exploded, hitting Gallion in the chest.

Gallion died at the hospital.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center