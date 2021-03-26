SC man sentenced to 12 years for possession and use of explosive devices

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — A 37-year-old Barnwell man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for possession and use of explosive devices in 2019.

According to U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart, a Pickens police officer located a destructive device at the Pickens County Courthouse on 214 East Main Street after hearing an explosion on July 7, 2019. The device caused minor damage to the building, but no injuries.

An investigation revealed the device consisted of two metal pipe bombs attached with a belt to a propane cylinder with the valve in the open position. When the pipe bombs detonated they failed to ignite the propane. Officers later recovered galvanized metal pipes, pieces of pipe endcaps, black plastic bag type material, green plastic bag type material, a propane cylinder, along with propane cylinder hose from the scene.

During the investigation, surveillance video showed a pickup truck with a South Carolina plate identified at the suspect vehicle. The vehicle was registered in Columbia and, two days after the bomb detonated, the vehicle was found in front of a residence there. Federal agents maintained surveillance on the vehicle until contact was made with a subject walking to the truck.

Attorney DeHart said a FBI approached the man and the subject identified himself as Michael Seabrooke. During a subsequent interview, Seabrooke confessed to agents he placed the device at the Pickens County Courthouse and threw several destructive devices on the rood of the Department of Social Services building in Pickens.

DeHart said Seabrooke was cooperative with law enforcement and said he placed the devices because he was concerned about issues with the Department of Social Services and his family.

Michael Lambert Seabrooke pleaded guilty to possession of explosive devices and two counts of malicious damage and attempt to damage by means of explosive materials.