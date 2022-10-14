LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a man for a Thursday afternoon fire that seriously damaged a Ladson mobile home.

According to CCSO, the fire happened just after 4:00 p.m. at a mobile home in Sweetgrass Estates. C&B Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire, but the home was heavily damaged. No injuries were reported.

According to CCSO, deputies had been at the home earlier because the homeowner “expressed intent” to evict the current occupant, identified as Robert William Barrs (33).

CCSO again responded after the fire, which they said early on was “suspicious.”

As they were responding to the fire, deputies noticed Barrs walking along Highway 78 and brought him back to the scene.

CCSO said that detectives “found evidence indicating [Barrs] had been at the home when it was set on fire.”

Barrs was arrested for second-degree arson.