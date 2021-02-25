SC man suspected of exposing child, adult victims to HIV

SUMTER, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged after police say he exposed victims to HIV.

26-year-old Dominique Robert Weston, of Sumter, was initially charged in connection to inappropriate acts with children. He now faces additional charges of exposing child and adult victims to HIV.

He was charged Wednesday with two counts of exposing another to HIV.

Weston was initially taken into custody earlier in February and charged after a witness reported finding inappropriate content on the suspect’s cell phone, Sumter Police said.

Charges include criminal sexual conduct-3rd degree, attempted lewd act with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor-2nd degree and sexual exploitation of a minor-3rd degree. A charge of criminal sexual conduct-1st degree was later added as officers continued to investigate.

Weston remains at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and the investigation is ongoing.

Police also have charged a woman acquainted with the suspect after shots were fired into Weston’s vehicle on Feb. 9 following an argument, police said.

Danielle Henderson, 30, of Spartanburg, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. She was booked at the detention center.