SC medical and nursing boards to issue emergency licenses

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Board of Medical Examiners and the South Carolina Board of Nursing are utilizing procedures to temporarily license individuals in response to the coronavirus crisis.

“This is another great tool to combat this virus’ potential impact to our state,” said Gov. Henry McMaster in a release from the governor’s office. “The ability to expedite this licensure process gives us greater assurance that we will have the medical health professionals and resources we need in order to keep South Carolinians safe.”

This move allows allows for out-of-state physicians, physician assistants, and respiratory care practitioners to receive temporary 90-day licenses within 24 hours. There will be no fee attached to the licenses. You can apply for licensure by clicking here.

Because South Carolina’s is a part of the Enhanced Nursing Licensure Compact, registered nurses and licensed practical nurses from 32 states that have multi-state licenses are able to work in South Carolina.

According to the release, “…the Board of Nursing can expedite licensure of advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs), as well as RNs and LPNs from non-compact states. The expedited licensure only requires information from the hospital or other health provider or organization that is requesting the additional nursing staff from another state. The license is good for 15 days, but may be renewed. There is no fee associated with this expedited, temporary license. You can apply for licensure by clicking here.”