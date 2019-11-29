SC mother surprised with donated SUV

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA/ The Journal) – A South Carolina mother received quite the surprise this week from a generous donor.

April Jefferson and her two children went to the Ripple of One office, believing they would be going through the mundane process of researching car insurance quotes.

But Jefferson was surprised with a car of her own, thanks to one generous donor.

April Jefferson was surprised with a donated vehicle this week. (The Journal)

She has been a part of the Ripple of One program for more than a year, working to save money and become more financially sound in working for a more stable life.

In her time with Ripple, executive director Stephanie Enders called Jefferson “one of our hardest workers” to come through the program.

Now, she feels she’s in a healthy place with her donated SUV.

