SC National Guard members to provide support for Presidential Inauguration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina National Guard will have a presence in Washington DC to provide security for the Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden next week.

They will join National Guard service members from several states in the nation’s capital, as they have done for past inaugurations.

“This is no different than the support we have provided to past inaugural events with South Carolina National Guard service members working in support of the District of Columbia National Guard and local law enforcement in the nation’s capital,” said Jessica Donnelly, Public Affairs for the SC National Guard.

They have not yet been assigned tasks for their mission in Washington DC, but National Guard support has included manning traffic control points, security checkpoints, and managing the flow of personnel to ensure spectators are able to move around smoothly and safely before, during, and after the inauguration events.

Whenever the National Guard is activated, whether in the state of South Carolina or in Washington DC, officials say it’s always in a support role.

“The South Carolina National Guard will be working in support of the District of Columbia National Guard, who is working in support of local civilian authorities,” they say.

Several buses left the National Guard Armory in Mount Pleasant on Thursday morning transporting SC National Guard crews to Washington.

We are told they have not received requests to provide support for the Statehouse in Columbia.

“If the need is determined, the South Carolina National Guard performs our state mission at the direction of the governor and in support of civilian law enforcement,” said Donnelly. “If called upon, the South Carolina National Guard is trained and ready to support civilian law enforcement to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the state and citizens.”

Thousands of National Guard members have been deployed to the Washington DC area to provide support for the Inauguration and security following the January 6th riot on Capitol Hill.