SC National Guard to return home from Washington, D.C. this weekend

WSPA 7News
by: WSPA Staff
SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The South Carolina National Guard will be home in South Carolina this weekend from Washington, D.C., according to Governor Henry McMaster.
I am pleased to announce that all our @SCNationalGuard troops are leaving Washington D.C. and will be home in South Carolina this weekend. Welcome home!— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) January 22, 2021
I am pleased to announce that all our @SCNationalGuard troops are leaving Washington D.C. and will be home in South Carolina this weekend. Welcome home!
Troops provided security support for Joe Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20.