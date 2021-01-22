SC National Guard to return home from Washington, D.C. this weekend

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The South Carolina National Guard will be home in South Carolina this weekend from Washington, D.C., according to Governor Henry McMaster.

Troops provided security support for Joe Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20.

