SC officials push for more COVID-19 testing after Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina’s health agency is expecting a jump in coronavirus cases after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

State health officials are asking people who think they may be infected with COVID-19 to use DHEC’s free testing sites, especially if they traveled to celebrate Thanksgiving.

DHEC officials say there was a surge of testing in the days before Thanksgiving. Doctors hope that momentum continues after the four-day weekend.

If you are not showing symptoms, but were in contact with someone who is positive, DHEC recommends quarantining for 14 days and getting tested no sooner than 7 days after you were first exposed, so the virus has time to be detected in the labs. However, if you develop symptoms, they recommend that you get tested immediately.

DHEC is planning to expand testing options in the coming weeks by offering more testing when people get off of work and on the weekends.

“We know there are people who are asymptomatic,” said Scott Thrope, Midlands Regional Health Director for SC DHEC. “Even if you’re not sick, having that information to know if you’re positive so you can avoid spreading it to vulnerable loved ones is particularly important.”

There is no limit to how many times you can use the DHEC free testing sites.

To find a DHEC testing site near you, click here.

