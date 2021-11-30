SC officials to speak on winter weather preparedness week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials are discussing winter weather preparedness on Tuesday in Columbia.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the Adjutant General for South Carolina and S.C. Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson will be joined by the National Weather Service, the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the S.C. Department of Transportation for a media availability as part of South Carolina`s 2021 Winter Weather Preparedness Week.

Officials will discuss the importance taking time now to prepare for any potential severe weather in the upcoming winter season at 10 a.m.

