SC patrol captain under investigation retires

by: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina Highway Patrol captain has retired amid an internal investigation into accusations he helped a big donor to Clemson University avoid a DUI charge and a night in jail.

The State reports a Department of Public Safety spokesman confirmed Monday that Stacey Craven has retired. Highway Patrol Capt. Michael Carson will assume the position Nov. 2.

The department says the internal investigation is continuing.

Two weeks ago, Lexington County Solicitor Rick Hubbard announced his decision not to pursue an obstruction of justice charge against Craven, citing a lack of evidence.

The state’s Law Enforcement Division investigated Craven’s actions in the 2014 case against Clemson benefactor Stanley Riggins. Its report says Craven told investigators he let Riggins out of jail because Riggins’ wife was worried about his health.

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com

