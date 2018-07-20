SC Peach Festival kicks off in downtown Gaffney

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – If you’re in the mood to make a peach pie, or maybe even a peach cobbler, you won’t have to look far for a fresh batch peaches this weekend.

On Thursday, food vendors, kid’s activities, as well as live music brought several people to downtown Gaffney for the first day of the annual the South Carolina Peach Festival.

Our own Tom Crabtree also took the stage with Rock and Rock Reunion to entertain the crowd on Thursday.

The peach festival will continue on through Friday, Saturday and will end on Sunday.

A parade will also be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

