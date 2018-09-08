SC price gouging law into effect ahead of Florence

Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) - The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says price gouging laws are now in effect after Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Florence.

“With the possibility that Tropical Storm Florence could make landfall in South Carolina, likely as a hurricane, our people have already started making preparations. We can expect normal price increases, but we may see businesses and individuals looking to unfairly take advantage of the situation through price gouging of food, gasoline, lodging, and other commodities as defined by the statute. By our law, that’s a criminal violation and an unfair trade practice,” said Attorney General Alan Wilson.

The law will be in effect until the state of emergency ends or expires.

Normal fluctuations in price are expected and are not price gouging, according to the state.

If you believe you are a victim of price gouging, follow these steps:

Note the time, place, address, and name of the gas station or business Note the price you paid Note any prices nearby and get the same information on those stations or businesses Take pictures that identify the business, along with the price Provide your name and contact information

You can report these incidents by emailing pricegouging@scag.gov or call 1-803-737-3953.