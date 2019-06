Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved Credit: WCMH

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - Starting next month South Carolina will raise the age at which a suspect is considered a juvenile.

Right now anyone 17-years-old or older is charged as an adult.

Starting July 1, the age will increase to 18.

The law was signed by then-governor Nikki Haley in 2016 but implementation was delayed until this year.

