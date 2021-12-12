SC Red Cross deploying disaster workers following fatal tornados

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The Red Cross of South Carolina is deploying disaster workers to support relief efforts following the fatal tornados in the South and the Midwest of the country.

According to S.C. Red Cross, the American Red Cross and partners are working across multiple states to help those in need.

Currently, four disaster workers from the South Carolina region are deploying in-person to Mayfield, K.Y., officials said. The number of workers deployed may change over the coming days.

The Red Cross has also provided approximately 200 additional blood products to hospitals and remains in close touch with hospital partners throughout affected areas, according to officials. The Red Cross is ready to provide additional materials as needed.

For more information, please visit S.C. Red Cross’s website by clicking here.