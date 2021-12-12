SC Red Cross deploying disaster workers following fatal tornados

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

American Red Cross National Headquarters building, Friday, June 19, 2015, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The Red Cross of South Carolina is deploying disaster workers to support relief efforts following the fatal tornados in the South and the Midwest of the country.

According to S.C. Red Cross, the American Red Cross and partners are working across multiple states to help those in need.

Currently, four disaster workers from the South Carolina region are deploying in-person to Mayfield, K.Y., officials said. The number of workers deployed may change over the coming days.

The Red Cross has also provided approximately 200 additional blood products to hospitals and remains in close touch with hospital partners throughout affected areas, according to officials. The Red Cross is ready to provide additional materials as needed.

For more information, please visit S.C. Red Cross’s website by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store