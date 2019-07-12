SC Red Cross deploying disaster-workers to La. ahead of Tropical Storm Barry

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Barry formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday and is expected to impact the Louisiana coast as a hurricane Saturday morning.

Several disaster-workers right here in South Carolina are preparing to head to Louisiana Thursday afternoon, as the potential for dangerous storm impacts to the Gulf states increase.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross will help with operating shelters, providing health services to those impacted and supporting staff and volunteers.

The Red Cross will send additional disaster-workers to the area as requested.

