(WSPA) – A South Carolina lawmaker is recovering after a copperhead snake bite.

Rep. Chris Wooten from Lexington shared this picture of his foot on Facebook.

He said he was walking in his yard when he stepped on the snake.

He then slammed the reptile with a brick, drove to the ER and is being treated in the ICU with antivenom.