SC Restaurant and Lodging Assoc. encourages restaurants to offer to-go options for restaurant week 2022

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Several restaurants across South Carolina will offer special menu’s and discount pricing for restaurant week 2022.

The SC Restaurant and Lodging Association is encouraging participating restaurants to offer to-go and delivery options where possible to allow all diners to feel comfortable participating during the pandemic.

Fork and Plough, a participating restaurant in Greenville, are offering several meal combinations including dessert for customers to enjoy as well as grab and go options at their restaurant on East North Street.

South Carolina Restaurant Week runs Jan 13-23, 2022. To see restaurants and menus, click here.

