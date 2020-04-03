SC restaurant delivers free pizza to seniors during virus outbreak

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – New York By The Slice located on West Carolina Avenue in Hartsville is delivering free pizzas and other meals to seniors in the community. This family owned business has been servicing people for the past seven years.

Owner Gracie Hill used this time to help both her community and her staff. The staff is still fully operating while catering to the needs of 100 seniors throughout the area. This all started from a Facebook post that Hill made:

“We would like to organize a meals on wheels program for the ones who have a underline health issue, or any senior citizens who should restrict contact with the public. I have reached out to some of the local churches to try to organize a list of people who may have a need for this service. It would be 100 percent free of charge.”

Hill says within the first two hours of the post she had 50 people reaching out to her about it and that’s when she bumped up the number to service 100. Hill and her staff are now able to feed about 100 senior citizens and anyone who has underlining health issues.

She also says that doing something like this is more about taking care of families who just so happen to be customers.

” I don’t know if I actually thought of it as anything other than just…what do you do when someone needs something…you feed them,” says Hill.

Senior Debora Crowley received her delivery today and she couldn’t thank Hill and her staff enough for what they are doing.

“Well it’s wonderful i mean someone cares that much about you,” but one thing for she says she is doing her part and staying home.

Hill says there is a waiting list for anyone that wants to receive this service but they are still doing to go orders which you can call in and pick up Monday-Saturday.

LATEST HEADLINES: