SC road, bridge conditions examined in new transportation report

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – Transportation officials will speak on South Carolina’s road and bridge conditions, including those in the Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson areas.

Recent increases in transportation funding have allowed South Carolina to accelerate projects to improve road and bridge conditions, safety and congestion, according to national transportation research nonprofit based in Washington, DC called TRIP.

But they say the state still faces challenges in addressing the needs on the transportation system, according to a new report from TRIP.

Local speakers will join TRIP at a virtual news conference on Wednesday to highlight the report’s findings. The report, “Moving South Carolina Forward: Providing a Modern, Sustainable Transportation System in the Palmetto State,” examines road and bridge conditions, congestion, economic development, highway safety, and transportation funding in the Charleston, Columbia, Florence, GSA Metro and Myrtle Beach urban areas and statewide.

Speakers include:

Jennifer Patterson, Executive Director, South Carolina Alliance to Fix Our Roads

Ronnie Summers, CEO, Palmetto Agribusiness Council

Rick Todd, President & CEO, South Carolina Trucking Association

Rocky Moretti, Director of Policy & Research, TRIP

WSPA will stream on Facebook here.