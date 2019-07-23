SC Sales Tax Free Weekend 2019: What you need to know

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina’s Sales Tax Free Weekend is right around the corner. Here’s what you need to know to get in on the deals.

SC’s 2019 Tax Free Weekend will be held from August 2-4, according to the SC Department of Revenue’s website.

During the weekend, back-to-school items, such as clothes, school supplies, and computers, are exempt from the state’s six-percent sales tax and applicable local taxes.

Other items exempt include:

art supplies

binders and folders

books

book bags

calculators

daily planners and organizers

glue, tape, staplers, staples, highlighters, and markers

lunch boxes

notebooks and paper

pencils, sharpeners, erasers, pens, and scissors

school and sports uniforms

bath mats and rugs

bed duvets and covers

bed sheets and sheet sets

blankets and throws

mattress pads and toppers

shower curtains and liners

towels and wash clothes

accessories such as belts, suspenders, hair accessories, purses, handbags, neckties, and bowties

activewear such as exercise clothing, athletic uniforms, and swimwear

clothing such as dresses, skirts, leggings, jeans, sleepwear, suits, and blazers

shoes including cleats, dance shoes, rain boots, skates, and slippers

aprons, bridal gowns, costumes, diapers, and scout uniforms

computers and parts such as monitors, keyboards, and scanners when sold as a package with a computer

printers and ink cartridges

The sales tax exemption doesn’t apply to “items for use in a trade or business; items placed on layaway or a similar deferred payment and delivery plan; clothing and footwear rentals; cosmetics; eyewear; furniture; jewelry,” SCDOR’s website also says.

Some items that are not exempt from sales taxes include:

glasses and sunglasses

hobby equipment, supplies, and toys

cookware

furniture

hardware and tools

mattress and box springs

paper towels and toilet paper

briefcases

cosmetics

jewelry

sporting equipment including baseball mitts, helmets, life jackets, and mouth guards

cameras

cell phones and smartphones

music and video players

video game consoles

For more information about SC Sales Tax Free Weekend, click here.