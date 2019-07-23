SC Sales Tax Free Weekend 2019: What you need to know

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina’s Sales Tax Free Weekend is right around the corner. Here’s what you need to know to get in on the deals.
SC’s 2019 Tax Free Weekend will be held from August 2-4, according to the SC Department of Revenue’s website.
During the weekend, back-to-school items, such as clothes, school supplies, and computers, are exempt from the state’s six-percent sales tax and applicable local taxes.
Other items exempt include:
- art supplies
- binders and folders
- books
- book bags
- calculators
- daily planners and organizers
- glue, tape, staplers, staples, highlighters, and markers
- lunch boxes
- notebooks and paper
- pencils, sharpeners, erasers, pens, and scissors
- school and sports uniforms
- bath mats and rugs
- bed duvets and covers
- bed sheets and sheet sets
- blankets and throws
- mattress pads and toppers
- shower curtains and liners
- towels and wash clothes
- accessories such as belts, suspenders, hair accessories, purses, handbags, neckties, and bowties
- activewear such as exercise clothing, athletic uniforms, and swimwear
- clothing such as dresses, skirts, leggings, jeans, sleepwear, suits, and blazers
- shoes including cleats, dance shoes, rain boots, skates, and slippers
- aprons, bridal gowns, costumes, diapers, and scout uniforms
- computers and parts such as monitors, keyboards, and scanners when sold as a package with a computer
- printers and ink cartridges
The sales tax exemption doesn’t apply to “items for use in a trade or business; items placed on layaway or a similar deferred payment and delivery plan; clothing and footwear rentals; cosmetics; eyewear; furniture; jewelry,” SCDOR’s website also says.
Some items that are not exempt from sales taxes include:
- glasses and sunglasses
- hobby equipment, supplies, and toys
- cookware
- furniture
- hardware and tools
- mattress and box springs
- paper towels and toilet paper
- briefcases
- cosmetics
- jewelry
- sporting equipment including baseball mitts, helmets, life jackets, and mouth guards
- cameras
- cell phones and smartphones
- music and video players
- video game consoles
For more information about SC Sales Tax Free Weekend, click here.